The Houston Rockets are one of the best defensive teams in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, and they just showed why in the first half of their Monday night showdown against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Houston held the Hornets to just 15 points in the first quarter and 16 in the second period. The 31 points the Rockets allowed before halftime to Charlotte were the fewest Houston surrendered in the first half — among other defensive feats the team made in the first half, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

“Rockets 62, Hornets 31 at half. Fewest points Rockets have allowed in a first quarter, second quarter or first half. VanVleet with 18. Hornets leave the floor to many boos, or bah humbugs,” Feigen posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Those who have been following the Rockets this season might not be all that surprised over the defensive prowess Houston showed against the Hornets, particularly in the first half. Houston entered the Hornets game first in the NBA with an average of just 25.1 points allowed in first quarters this season.

The Rockets had the Hornets bleeding for points in the first half

The Rockets also woke up Monday ranked sixth with only 27.0 points surrendered in second quarters. Overall, Houston started the day third in the league with 106.5 points allowed per game and second with a 50.3 defensive effective field goal percentage.

Houston's defense appeared to regress in the second half where the Hornets outscored the Rockets, 70-52, but that scoring burst from Charlotte was not enough to prevent a 114-101 loss to Jabari Smith Jr. and company. Smith led the way for the Rockets with 21 points on a 7-for-14 shooting from the floor, 11 rebounds and two assists. Fred VanVleet chipped in 20 points and six assists while Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun posted 19 and 16 points, respectively.

The Rockets dominated the glass, thus taking away plenty of scoring opportunities for Charlotte. Houston came away with 59 rebounds to just 44 by the Hornets, who also let the Rockets grab 20 offensive boards.

Houston improved its season record to 20-9 following the win over the Hornets. Now on a three-game win streak, the Rockets will look to punctuate their road trip with another victory this coming Thursday against the New Orleans Saints at Smoothie King Center on New Orleans.