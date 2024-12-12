The Wednesday night NBA Cup clash between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors gave fans a bit of a throwback kind of game, with both teams buckling down on defense in what ended up being a low-scoring game in today's NBA. In the end, it was the Rockets that came out on top, 91-90, after receiving two free throws from a Warriors loose ball foul that had Steve Kerr livid.

The NBA Cup title is within the Rockets' reach, and Alperen Sengun could not have been more proud of his teammates for the effort they put up in clawing from down six, 90-84, with a little over minute to go in the game. And Ime Udoka echoed this sentiment, with the Rockets head coach commending his team's defense for getting them across the finish line as the victors — booking their trip to Las Vegas in the process.

“We're gonna continue to fight and not give up. Got stops when we needed to, hit big shots when we needed to. Got on the floor, loose balls, created that foul. Great job switching on the last possession to kind of bottle that up. But as I've said before, you can always rely on your defense when the shots aren't falling,” Udoka said in his postgame presser, via the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly Twitter).

“A lot of good things. Eight 24-second [shot clock] violations. 30 points off their 22 turnovers. Only put them on the free throw line nine times. That's a recipe for success on the defensive end, for sure.”

Following their resounding win over the Warriors, they continue to boast the second-best defense in the league, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder — their NBA Cup semifinal opponent. The Rockets will have to rely on their defense once again to do the heavy lifting, as the Thunder will make it difficult for them to score. Just ask the Dallas Mavericks.

The Rockets boast defensive weapons all over the court

Ime Udoka deserves plenty of credit for knowing how to coach a top-ranked defense in the league. But the Rockets have given him plenty of defensive weapons that makes the feat easier to pull off.

Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green may not be the best defenders, but the rest of their teammates in the rotation are phenomenal at that end of the floor. Fred VanVleet's hands may be the most active in the NBA. Dillon Brooks remains the league's biggest and most annoying defensive pest. Jabari Smith Jr. is a floor-spacing shot-blocker who functions as their backup center as well. And the Terror Twins, Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, lift their defense to suffocating levels.