Instead of hitting back at John Wall’s savage comments about the Houston Rockets, head coach Stephen Silas showed understanding to the former All-Star and his frustrations about his time with the team.

Wall made headlines on Tuesday as he discussed his up-and-down NBA career in a podcast. Aside from his time with the Washington Wizards, he also looked back at his brief Rockets stint, which was quite chaotic to say the least. Wall sat out the whole 2021-22 season in Houston as the team embraced a full rebuild.

The Rockets were tanking when Wall was with them, opting to lose games to land a higher pick. Of course it eventually landed Houston key foundational pieces in Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., but Wall certainly didn’t appreciate all the losing. The veteran guard even dissed a former teammate in Justin Patton, whom Wall can’t believe was starting over him.

After hearing Wall’s comments, however, Silas shared that he understands where Wall is coming from.

“What John Wall went through here and the situation (he was in) was unprecedented. There was no easy way for it to go down. We tried to make it as good as possible for him as an organization…There’s frustration and I get it,” Silas said, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Fortunately for the Rockets and John Wall, the 32-year-old playmaker is now with the Los Angeles Clippers. Wall was having a resurgent season in a bench role in LA, though it has been hindered by injury.

As for Houston, the losing continues, but their priority right now is to develop their young stars that they hope could bring them back to relevance sooner rather than later.