Point guard Aaron Holiday was a rotation player for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 13.4 minutes per contest with the Hawks and shot 40.9% from behind the three-point arc. Holiday wasn't in the team's playoff rotation, as he played a grand total of four minutes in the Hawks' first-round series against the Boston Celtics, but that doesn't change the fact that he had a very solid season with Atlanta overall. But Holiday hit free agency, and he has inked a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

‘Free agent G Aaron Holiday has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN.'

Prior to the deal, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype mentioned the Rockets and Charlotte Hornets as suitors for the guard, but the Rockets made the move.

Aaron Holiday, 26, has played six years in the NBA and one as a member of the Atlanta Hawks franchise. He averaged 3.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.2 blocks, 0.6 turnovers, and 1.3 personal fouls per game across 63 appearances this season (six starts).

The former UCLA star did a great job at limiting his turnovers in the 2022-23 campaign — Holiday's 0.6 turnovers per game average was the lowest of his entire pro career. However, with the Rockets' activeness in free agency, including signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, signing Holiday is a decent depth move. They also drafted Amen Thompson, so the guard rotation is looking a bit crowded coming up.

With new head coach Ime Udoka in town, the Rockets roster looks much different, and there is a lot of hope around the franchise.