After selecting Amen Thompson in the NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets are now focused on building out their roster for Ime Udoka's first year as head coach. However, as Udoka comes to Houston, the Rockets will be sending a once promising player out of town.

Houston has waived Daishen Nix, via Kelly Iko of The Athletic. Nix had been with the Rockets for the past two years.

He originally joined the team in 2021 after going undrafted. After competing on the Philadelphia 76ers squad, Nix caught the Rockets' eye. Houston was opening the former G League Ignite player could be a diamond in the rough.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, over his two years with the Rockets, Nix appeared in just 81 games, making seven starts. He averaged 3.7 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game. The point guard saw an elevated role in 2022, appearing in 57 games and making all seven of his starts. But that only led to slight improvements in his stats. The Rockets have decided it was time to move on for Nix.

At point guard, Houston already has Kevin Porter Jr. Thompson should see some time at the 1 as well. Furthermore, the Rockets have shown reported interest in free agent Fred VanVleet. In any situation, there simply wasn't room for Daishen Nix anymore.

The Rockets have been struggling recently, failing to make the playoffs since the 2019-2020 season. With a big offseason, Houston is looking to change their postseason misfortune. Unfortunately for Nix, he'll no longer be along for the ride as the team resets.