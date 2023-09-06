Cam Whitmore played like the top-five pick at Las Vegas Summer League he was once supposed to be. The Houston Rockets rookie took home MVP honors of the July festivities in Sin City, leading his team to the title game while averaging 19.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game on workable efficiency. Not bad for draft night's biggest loser, right?

But just because Whitmore enjoyed the type of immediate Summer League success that sometimes portends stardom hardly means he'll play a major role for the Rockets during his NBA debut. The No. 20 overall selection of the draft, in fact, seems almost certain to spend portions of his rookie season in the G League, stuck behind Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Jae'Sean Tate and fellow first-round pick Amen Thompson on the depth chart as Houston looks finally climb from the depths of the Western Conference.

As unofficial preparations for 2023-24 continue with training camp on the horizon, though, Whitmore will nevertheless do all he can to ingratiate himself to new Rockets coach Ime Udoka and his coaching staff.

“I’d say the focus for me has been just trying to learn my role. Whatever the coaching staff wants me to do, I’ll do it,” Whitmore told The Athletic's Kelly Iko of his focus leading up to the season. “If they mention something to me, I’ll make sure it’s taken care of. I’m all ears in training camp.”

His impressive play at Summer League notwithstanding, Whitmore's draft-night fall from a viable option for Houston at No. 4 overall toward the bottom of the first round is an indication of the steep learning curve he's poised to face at the next level. Lacking the two-way feel and precocious knowledge befitting most instant-impact rookies, Whitmore was always considered a long-term play as a draft prospect, teams forced to bet his schematic understanding and processing speed would eventually catch up to his rare blend of physical prowess and burgeoning skill.

Summer League proved that Whitmore already has the chops to get regular playing time in the NBA. On a developing team with no hopes of nabbing a spot in the play-in tournament, Whitmore would get ample run as a first-year player, finding his way as a ball-mover and team defender while sopping up usage with off-dribble jumpers and hard-charging drives to the rim.

The Rockets have a mandate from owner Tilman Fertitta to take major strides in 2023-24, though, one likely to push Udoka to prioritize his team's place in the standings over in-game development from young players like Whitmore—a dynamic that could lead to diminishing future returns. Even Thompson, the top prize of Houston's rookie class, is bound to have his minutes somewhat squeezed by Houston's glut of playable veterans and established young stalwarts.

Either way, Whitmore's mindset is the right one. Leaning on the urgings of coaches is a prudent approach for any rookie, let alone a 19-year-old with all the raw, rough-edged talent to eventually become a star.