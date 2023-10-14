Coming into the 2023-24 NBA season, Houston Rockets rookie Cam Whitmore has something to prove. After being a projected lottery pick, Whitmore slipped in the 2023 NBA Draft to the mid first round when the Rockets selected him with the No. 20 overall pick. The team is hoping that they got the steal of the draft selecting a player of that caliber with a late pick. It appears the Rockets are not the only organization banking on Whitmore becoming an impact player. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Cam Whitmore inked a contract with the Jordan Brand division on Nike as per basketball sneaker reporter Nick DePaula.

Cam Whitmore joins three other rookies in the Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Orlando Magic's Jett Howard and the Detroit Pistons' Marcus Sasser in signing with Jordan Brand. Whitmore told DePaula that it was a surreal experience getting to sign with Jordan Brand.

“From starting on Team Melo's 7th grade squad to being an official Jordan Brand athlete? This is crazy,” Whitmore said. “I've been rocking Jordans since I was a youngin,' and I'm very grateful and appreciative to be a part of this family.”

As far as what he can bring to the court, Cam Whitmore has already been very impressive for the Rockets during preseason so far. The 2023 NBA Summer League MVP, Whitmore posted 15 points, four rebounds and one steal off the bench in his first preseason game. He shot 60 percent (6-10) from the field and 75 percent (3-4) from three-point range. He followed that up with eight points and two rebounds in his second preseason game.