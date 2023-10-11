The Houston Rockets opened their 2023 NBA preseason against the Indiana Pacers. The Rockets preseason will feature many new and familiar faces. Dillon Brooks is one of the most anticipated appearances. In the first few minutes of Houston's game against Indiana, Brooks left his mark. The new small forward was ejected from the game for making contact with Daniel Theis below the belt.

Naturally, Twitter (X) erupted into a frenzy over the former Grizzly's action. One user found Brooks' ejection to be quite amusing.

The Dillon Brooks experience is going to be a fun one. I can’t stop laughing at this man getting ejected 5 minutes into the preseason 💀💀 — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) October 11, 2023

One fan hilariously replied to the comment saying Brooks' actions are a “new load management technique.” Getting ejected is one way to sit out of a game to earn extra rest.

Brooks' ejection happened in record timing. One user claims Brooks set the record for the fastest ejection on a new team. The claim is believable. After all, it only took him five minutes to leave the game.

The Houston Rockets admire Dillon Brooks' competitive spirit, but they likely find such an ejection unacceptable. One fan acknowledged Brooks was in the wrong.

dillon brooks getting (rightfully) ejected less than 5 minutes into his houston rockets debut lol incredible — ziyan (@ziyanm_) October 11, 2023

One fan replied to the comment saying he hopes Brooks never changes.

If the Rockets want to improve their team's record, they do hope Brooks changes. Brooks comes off a year where he earned a spot on the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. He averaged 14 points in 30 minutes. His two-way abilities can help take Houston to the next level.

Brooks' ejection against the Pacers does not bode well for the Rockets' preseason debut. However. it does provide comedic relief and an opportunity for other players to step up. The positive takeaway is it is just preseason. Surely, Brooks will be more careful during the regular season to stay on the court for his team.