Despite the criticism that was hurled at now Houston Rockets guard Dillon Brooks during the NBA Playoffs last year for his poor play with the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks was able to secure a massive contract in NBA free agency. Although many are still skeptical of whether or not Brooks deserved such a contract, the Rockets guard himself is adamant that he is one of the ‘elite' defenders in the NBA, reports Legion Hoops.

Dillon Brooks says he's one of the "most elite" defenders in the NBA, per @Sportsnet.

Brooks is of course entitled to his opinion, although there will definitely be some players and fans alike who disagree that he is one of the elite NBA defenders. In just last year's postseason, Brooks was torched by the Los Angeles Lakers in an embarrassing first-round showing by the Grizzlies, and he was even worse on the offensive end. There is no doubt that during the upcoming NBA season Brooks is going to have to perform a lot better in order to silence his doubters.

Brooks is currently suiting up for Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup, playing alongside a pretty stacked roster for his home country. Guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and RJ Barrett will be the primary scorers for Canada, so Brooks will have another opportunity to focus on his defense and try to back up his claim.

Come the start of the 2023-2024 NBA regular season, Dillon Brooks will be one of the primary guards for the Rockets alongside fellow free agent signing Fred VanVleet. With more responsibility on his plate in Houston, Brooks is looking at a perfect opportunity next year to prove he is worth the contract that he signed this summer.