Two things have been true about the Dallas Mavericks over the last few months.

They've had no qualms about adding a player that's a lightning rod for negative press coverage. They've also made it a point to add guys that can play high-level defense alongside stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Subsequently, the Mavs having interest in Dillon Brooks at the start of free agency should have been expected, as The Athletic insider Kelly Iko says that they were “seriously in the mix” for his services.

Although Dallas didn't have the cap space of a team like the Houston Rockets, who entered the 2023 free agency period with approximately $66 million to spare, the Mavs are a team that would have gotten creative in their efforts to add Brooks if necessary.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For example, in acquiring 3-and-D forward Grant Williams, Dallas brought the restricted free agent in on a three-team sign-and-trade that required them to give up 3-and-D wing Reggie Bullock, a first-round pick and several second-round picks. The Mavs would, more than likely, have been at least willing to surrender at least that much for an even more effective perimeter defender in Brooks.

That said, while it would be nice to say that all is well that ends well, Dallas failing to land Brooks may have a substantial impact on their future outlook. To this point, the Mavs have added only two standout perimeter defenders in Williams and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, one of whom is a rookie that has yet to prove himself against the cream of the crop.

Ultimately, missing out on Brooks only reinforces the idea that Dallas is targeting Kelly Oubre Jr., an athletic wing with two-way upside whose potential salary demands may have put him out of the price range of several teams.