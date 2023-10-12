The NBA has fined Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks $25,000 for his below-the-belt hit on the Indiana Pacers' Daniel Theis.

The NBA Communications department made the announcement on its official X account on Thursday.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/zPGwrdVIXF — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 12, 2023

Television replays showed Dillon Brooks hitting Daniel Theis in the groin area. Brooks committed the infraction while he was fighting through a screen Theis set early in the first quarter. Both men competed in the FIBA World Cup this past summer. Brooks represented his native Canada, which finished third overall. On the other hand, Theis teamed up with fellow NBA veteran Dennis Schroder for Germany, which won the gold medal.

It was an inauspicious debut for Dillon Brooks with the Rockets. Brooks spent his first six NBA seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before the Rockets acquired him via a sign-and-trade agreement last summer. Brooks signed a four-year, $90 million contract with Houston on July 9.

This wasn't the first time Dillon Brooks hit an opposing player. He hit four-time NBA MVP LeBron James in the groin area during the Grizzlies' playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

The Rockets struggled immensely under Stephen Silas the past three seasons. Hopefully, new head coach Ime Udoka will turn their fortunes around moving forward. They have a promising young core that includes Brooks, Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, and rookie Cam Whitmore.

The Rockets went on to beat the Pacers in their preseason opener, 122-103. Fortunately, NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars didn't suspend Dillon Brooks for his hit on Daniel Theis. Here's hoping Brooks will learn his lesson the hard way.