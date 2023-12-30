Ime Udoka gives the Rockets some positive updates on Jabari Smith Jr. and Dillon Brooks.

The Houston Rockets are on a two-game losing skid. Ime Udoka and his squad hope to turn things around against the Philadelphia 76ers as Joel Embiid is not playing. But, they will still need some reinforcements to come back to climb up the Western Conference standings. Jabari Smith Jr. and Dillon Brooks are players who were placed on the recent injury reports. Alperen Sengun has been struggling with less help because of this. But, some fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief given this latest update on their statuses.

Ime Udoka has released a timetable for the injury return of both Jabari Smith Jr. and Dillon Brooks. The Rockets head honcho is expecting them to be back in at least a week. There is still no specific game where the two will be set. Brooks, specifically, is nursing an ailment on his oblique which could take some more time to fully recover from, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

With both players out for the Rockets, other individuals have been able to step up. Alperen Sengun just came up big against the Phoenix Suns by scoring 24 points. Jalen Green has also come into form with 23 points of his own. They still have veteran talents that can blaze up like Fred VanVleet and Aaron Holiday. Barring any new injuries, this Rockets team will have enough firepower until both of their injured players come back.

They look to be doing well in the first few moments of the Sixers matchup due to Udoka's schemes and minutes distribution. Hopefully, the Rockets can keep it up.