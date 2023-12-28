The Rockets head coach provided an update on Dillon Brooks' injury.

This past offseason, the Houston Rockets had a goal and that was to add meaningful veterans to a young team in desperate need of guidance and leadership. One of those vets the Rockets added was Dillon Brooks. Brooks was unfairly scapegoated for the Memphis Grizzlies' failures and he's been a major boost to the Rockets lineup. Dillon Brooks is set to miss his first game of the season against the Phoenix Suns due to an abdominal injury. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka revealed on Wednesday that there is no current timetable for Brooks' return as per Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610.

Ime Udoka said there’s no timetable on Dillon Brooks’ return at the moment — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) December 27, 2023

Dillon Brooks first suffered the injury during the Rockets game against the Indiana Pacers this week. He left the game after 22 minutes of play and did not return. Ime Udoka provided the update ahead of the Suns matchup. Brooks finished the Pacers game with nine points, one rebound, one assist and one blocked shot.

Brooks is in his first season with the Rockets after signing as a free agent in the offseason. He had played his entire career to that point with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was the No. 45 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Brooks had played in all 28 games for the Rockets prior to Wednesday at a career-high 30.9 minutes per game. He had been averaging 13.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 47.6 percent shooting from the field, 40.8 percent shooting from three point range and 83.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. His field goal and three point percentage are both career-highs.