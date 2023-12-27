Show them what you're made of Dillon Brooks!

Dillon Brooks is really starting to love getting into his villain persona. The Houston Rockets player has been pestering LeBron James along with other stars in the league whenever they would face off. Tyrese Haliburton was the latest victim of trolling by him. The Indiana Pacers star could not save himself from the wrath of the Alperen Sengun-led squad.

Dillon Brooks stared down and stood over Tyrese Haliburton after dunking past him. The Rockets player is continuing his track record of getting into the skin of the stars he meets.

Dillon Brooks stood over Tyrese Haliburton after the bucket 👀 pic.twitter.com/F90YPBfLe1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2023

That was not the only contribution that Brooks brought to the Rockets. He followed suit with the scoring barrage led by Alperen Sengun. The starting small forward has notched nine points in 22 minutes of playing time so far. Sengun, on the other hand, has been blazing and already notched 23 along with nine rebounds. There is still a lot of time left in the third quarter but the moment may have awakened Haliburton,

The Pacers currently have the lead over the Rockets and it is because of one individual. Haliburton came out blazing hot for his squad. He does not want to leave the floor after having played 27 minutes and scoring 28 points. His scoring prowess was not the only thing that kept them alive against the Rockets. Seven dimes were dropped by the rising superstar to keep their barrage infectious.

The Rockets are going to need to send more help to Snegun if they want to win this matchup. With the exception of the disrespect from Brooks, the Pacers are running away with the game.