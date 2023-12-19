Maybe Dillon Brooks and Ime Udoka are having second thoughts about what they said about the officials...

Dillon Brooks has seen his fair share of fines from the NBA over the years. Now, both he and Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka are having to write a check to the league office.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Brooks has been fined $35,000 and Udoka has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official and publicly criticizing the officiating. The incident occured during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, a game the Rockets lost 128-119.

Both Brooks and Udoka were assessed technical fouls and ejected at the end of this game against the Bucks as a result of arguing with the officials. After appearing to be shoved out of bounds going after a loose ball, Brooks was furious with the officials and continued to bark at them. It did not take long for him to be ejected from the game. Shortly after, Udoka was tossed from the final seconds of the game for defending his player.

In his postgame remarks, Dillon Brooks made it clear that the NBA needs to do a better job with their officials, claiming that he is “sick” of the referees making bad calls when they are right in front of the action. Ime Udoka also spoke about the officiating after the game, claiming that he could see certain calls from across the court and the referees did not make easy calls that were right in front of them.

The NBA does not permit players and staff to speak freely about the officiating in games, hence the steep fines for the two members of the Rockets.