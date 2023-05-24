The Houston Rockets have a team with some young talent, and it seems like after the hiring of Ime Udoka as head coach, the Rockets are hoping to infuse the team with veteran talent, with James Harden at the top of the list of potential names. Eric Gordon, Harden’s former teammate in Houston believes a return would be a great move for the Rockets.

“If I’m any young team, that’s trying to figure out a way to… try to figure out a way to get back to winning, why wouldn’t you want to have a guy like (James Harden) on the team,” Eric Gordon said on The IkoSystem podcast with Kelly Iko.

Gordon said it is important for teams to have veterans if they expect to contend, unless that team plans on being very patient.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You need veterans at the end of the day, that’s the only way players grow, being around veterans,” Gordon said on The IkoSystem podcast with Kelly Iko. “Coaches set the table, set the tone and set the table, but real growth is from around your teammates.”

Last time the Rockets were in contention, Gordon was teammates with Harden. They unfortunately could not get past the dynasty that was the Golden State Warriors.

If he returns to Houston, Harden would be joining young players like Jalen Green and Jabari Smith. Jalen Green has proved to be a solid player, despite the losing that the Rockets have done in recent years. Jabari Smith is someone that the Rockets hope takes a leap in year two. It will be interesting to see if Harden does end up back in Houston this summer.