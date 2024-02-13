The Houston Rockets' GM Rafael Stone spoke recently on the success of his young stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, and judging by his comments his expectations are high for both players.

The Rockets' potential offseason plans were recently spotlighted. Injuries to Sengun and Cam Whitmore have caused static within the Rockets' team and organization recently.

On Monday, Rockets GM Rafael Stone shared his thoughts on expectations for the young Houston stars.

Rockets' Young Player Standards and Hopes 

Stone appears grateful for the leaps and bounds that Sengun and Green have made in their development, but he expects more in the coming years.

As Stone and Rockets fans know, the team is far from a title contender and there is a long way to go in catching the Denver Nuggets and other Western powers.

He expects Sengun and Green to live up to their potential through hard work and perseverance.

Rockets Outpace Knicks Early in Houston

The Rockets led the New York Knicks by 11 points heading down the stretch of the fourth quarter in Houston.

Stone and Coach Ime Udoka's team have just one representative in the main competitions of the All-Star Game this weekend in Jabari Smith Jr.

The hope for Stone and others is that this season is the beginning of a quest for a title rather than just another footnote on history of a franchise with two titles in the mid-1990s.

The 23-29 Rockets pushed their lead to 15 as the quarter wound down behind ten points each from Sengun and Dillon Brooks as they headed toward the All-Star Break in Indiana this weekend.