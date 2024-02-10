Houston will be done some key reinforcements against Atlanta.

The Houston Rockets are gearing up for an intense cross-conference matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. However, the Rockets could be set back with concerning injury report updates on Alperen Sengun and Cam Whitmore.

Rockets will face Hawks undermanned after a grim injury report

Alperen Sengun (lower back pain) and Cam Whitmore (right ankle sprain) have been ruled out of Saturday night's matchup, per the NBA's afternoon injury report. Hopefully, both stars will make a speedy recovery.

Sengun has spearheaded Houston's attack. The 21-year averages a team-high 21.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. His presence allows the Rockets to have an all-around offensive game, which rookie forward Cam Whitmore largely supports.

Whitmore puts up a respectable 11.9 points per contest on 40.3% three-point accuracy. His development alongside Houston's talented young core continues to look promising. Nevertheless, his team will have to find a way to win without him.

The Rockets enter the matchup at 23-28 and are on a three-game losing streak. The squad comes off a crushing 107-104 loss to the Toronto Raptors. On the bright side, Dillon Brooks led the team in scoring with 20 points. Houston will need him to be productive again to have a chance against the Hawks.

At 23-29, Atlanta finds itself in a similar position to the Rockets. The team breathed a sigh of relief after keeping Dejounte Murray past the NBA trade deadline. Still, the Hawks want to climb the Eastern Conference standings and are hungry for a win against Houston.

All in all, can the undermanned Rockets show the strength of their depth and steal a win in Atlanta?