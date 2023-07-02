The Houston Rockets are adding an NBA champion to their roster, with Michael Scott of HoopsHype reporting that Jeff Green has signed a one-year deal with the team.

“BREAKING: The Houston Rockets have agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with NBA champion Jeff Green, league sources told @hoopshype. The deal was negotiated by agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM.”

This is not going to be Jeff Green's first rodeo in Houston. The veteran made one of his many stops before in the NBA in Houston back in the 2019-20 season, playing for the Rockets a total of 18 games and averaging 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 22.6 minutes.

At 36 years old, Jeff Green is in the twilight of his career in the NBA, but he can still bring a lot to the table in his return to the Rockets. For one, his experience will be very much welcome in Houston, which has a bunch of talented youngsters in the likes of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun.

Jeff Green, drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2007, will be a credible voice in the Rockets locker room about what it takes to be a champion in the NBA. After all, he just won his first ring in the league. Green spent the last two seasons with the Denver Nuggets, culminating with an NBA title in the 2022-23 NBA campaign. In 56 games played for the Nuggets last season, he averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and posting a 57.6 true shooting percentage.