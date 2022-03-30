Rockets go full tank mode with Christian Wood, Eric Gordon decisions

The Houston Rockets are officially waving the white flag when it comes to the 2021-22 NBA season. With the playoffs out of reach, the Rockets will be rolling with a youthful lineup for the rest of the regular season, opting to bench their veterans for their remaining six games, according to Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle.

Among the players expected to be riding the pine for the team’s final six games include Dennis Schroder, Christian Wood, and Eric Gordon.

It’s certainly a fishy decision from the Rockets, who are in clear contention for the NBA’s worst record, and would thus set themselves up to potentially land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Rockets managed to win back-t0-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers prior to their decision to bench their trio of veterans the rest of the way. Those two wins saw the Rockets enter a three-way tie with the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons for owners of the worst record in the league.

While the team would never outright say it, tank-mode has officially been enabled by the Houston Rockets, who will be vying to implement their youth movement at an opportune time in order to improve their chances at the top pick.

At 20-56, the Rockets are knotted up with Orlando and Detroit. All three teams have six games left on the docket. The Rockets are set to face the Sacramento Kings in back-to-back games in Houston, before closing out the season with matchups against the Timberwolves, Nets, Raptors, and Hawks.