The Houston Rockets own a 2-0 record in the NBA Summer League so far, largely thanks to the play of forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason. They have been two of the top performers of the NBA Summer League so far. Smith averaged 35.5 points, seven rebounds, and four assists per game in the two wins, and Eason averaged 23 points, 9.5 rebounds, and four assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason are playing so well, in fact, that the Rockets made a key Summer League decision regarding the two forwards. Both Smith Jr. and Eason are likely done playing in the Summer League, per The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason are likely done playing in Summer League, per @KellyIko. Smith averaged 35.5 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists while Eason averaged 23 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4 assists over the first 2 games. pic.twitter.com/RM9oAHiaqt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2023

Jabari Smith Jr., 20, has played one year in the NBA. He averaged 12.8 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.9 blocks, 1.3 turnovers, and 2.9 personal fouls per game across 79 appearances as a rookie (all starts).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The former Auburn star struggled to shoot the ball accurately from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Smith Jr. shot just 30.7% from behind the three-point arc in his maiden NBA season.

Meanwhile, Tari Eason, 22, has also played just one year in the NBA. He averaged 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks, 1.2 turnovers, and 2.3 personal fouls per game across 82 appearances in the 2022-23 regular season.

The Rockets pulling both Eason and Smith Jr. from Summer League play seems like the right move. After all, both players showed that they were too good for Summer League. Here's to hoping that Eason and Smith Jr. continue playing at a high level once the 2024 regular season rolls around.