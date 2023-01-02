By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Don’t put words into Jabari Smith Jr.’s mouth. That is the message of the Houston Rockets rookie after a fan accused him of giving head coach Stephen Silas a death stare.

During the Rockets’ game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Smith was seen intently listening at Silas when the head coach was talking during a timeout. A Twitter user interpreted it as a death stare and assumed that the youngster is tired and “disgusted” of his head coach.

Of course Smith took issue with the fact that someone made such kind of assumption from a simple moment. He was not even complaining or arguing with Silas, but the said Twitter user still tried to forge a beef between them.

On Twitter, Smith shared the message from the fan and responded by saying, “Y’all just say anything.”

Y’all just say anything https://t.co/4YnC1AQRsK — Jabari Smith Jr (@jabarismithjr) January 2, 2023

The Rockets are one of the worst teams in the NBA, so that’s probably why the fan in question thought Jabari Smith Jr. was mad at Stephen Silas. No player would have been happy to see his team getting blown out anyway.

Nonetheless, Smith is well aware that the Rockets are a rebuilding team. Their top player in Jalen Green is just in his second year, and they are still in the process of getting all the pieces they have to learn to work together. With that said, the struggles the team is experiencing isn’t surprising at all.

While the Rockets clearly have a lot of work to do to return to relevance, it doesn’t seem that Silas’ relationship with the players will be an issue for them. At least not for now.