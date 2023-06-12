Jabari Smith Jr. has heard the rumors about James Harden potentially reuniting with the Houston Rockets, and he actually loves it. However, he wouldn't mind as well if it doesn't happen.

The Rockets youngster shared as much during an interview with HoopsHype, noting that they still need to focus on improving their play individually and as a team regardless of what happens in free agency.

“That'd be great. The team would want a Hall of Famer. It's promising, but we're not just banking on that. We're still focused on us and how we can improve as a team,” Smith said of Harden's potential Rockets return.

The third overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft would definitely love to see Harden rejoin the Rockets, though, and he has a pitch ready to convince him to go back to the place where he cemented his legendary status.

“Come back home. He did so much for that city; there’s still so much love for him in Houston. It would definitely feel like home for him if he came back,” Smith added.

It's unknown what James Harden will really do, though as Jabari Smith Jr. said, it might not be a bad idea at all to return to Houston.

Harden is reportedly torn whether he would stay with the Philadelphia 76ers or rejoin the Rockets. He has been linked with a Houston reunion even before the season ended, so that's definitely a possibility. However, an anonymous NBA exec recently labeled the talks as a “negotiating ploy” in a bid to get more money from Philly.

Whatever happens, at least Smith and the rest of the Rockets have the right mindset on focusing on themselves rather than the players they can add to improve the team.