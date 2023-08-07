Houston Rockets forward-center Jabari Smith Jr. knows that there will be a lot of eyes on him next season as he looks to bounce back from a rough rookie campaign. A fast riser on draft boards early in his freshman year at Auburn, Smith looked like a shadow of the player he was projected to be last winter.

No rookie is expected to be perfect, or even consistently dominant. However, Smith underwhelmed with 12.0 points per game on 38.9-30.3-79.4 splits prior to the 2023 All-Star Break. The Georgia native warmed up in the spring though, averaging 15.2 points per game on 46.7 percent shooting from the field in March and April.

He was even hotter in the summer, averaging 35.5 points per game in the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor, playing with even more confidence and decisiveness.

In light of this, Smith was asked about his personal goals for the upcoming season while making an appearance on The Bradeaux & Will Show.

“Just be the most consistent, everyday guy that I can be,” Smith says initially (h/t Ben Dubose of Rockets Wire). “Go into every game with the same mentality. Don’t change. Just impact winning. That’s my biggest thing. Whether it’s averaging 10 points or averaging 20, I just want to affect winning.”

Smith then reveals his intentions to win the Most Improved Player Award next season, noting that his goals don't just serve him but the entire team.

“I definitely want to strive to win Most Improved Player. I’ve been working so hard this summer, why wouldn’t I try to go get that?,” he questions. “If I have that success, I know our team will have that success. Making the playoffs, play-in, or whatever. Just being in the postseason. That’s my goal, ultimately.”