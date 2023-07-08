Houston Rockets big man Jabari Smith Jr. wore his Superman cape and saved the day in their Summer League showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

With just 0.6 seconds left and the Blazers ahead 99-97, Smith received the inbound at the top of the 3-point arc and quickly launched it from there to beat the buzzer. And he did, as he drained the shot to seal the 100-99 victory.

It was definitely a desperate attempt, though fans have to give props to Smith for maintaining some shooting form to drain the clutch bucket.

🚨 JABARI SMITH JR. GAME WINNER 🚨 WOW. pic.twitter.com/atNBkHgNxR — ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2023

For what it's worth, the shot was the perfect icing on what was a dominant display from Jabari Smith Jr. in the game. He finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block. He shot 44.4 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Smith got plenty of help from Tari Eason, who recorded 20 points, nine boards, five dimes and four blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe led the way for Portland in the game. He had 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks, and everyone thought he sealed the game when he drained a bonus Blazers free throw to make it a two-point lead with 9.8 seconds left. Unfortunately for him and Portland, Lady Luck smiled on Houston's favor.

While the Rockets are certainly happy to win, it's hard to celebrate. The Rockets' no. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Amen Thompson, sustained an ankle injury late in the game and had to limp off into the locker room.

Meanwhile, it's a double whammy for the Blazers, with Scoot Henderson also being ruled out midway through the contest due to a right shoulder injury.

More details about the injuries of the two are expected to come out soon as their respective teams assess their conditions.