Houston Rockets rookie Amen Thompson had his NBA Summer League debut spoiled after limping off with an apparent injury.

Take a look, via Ben Golliver:

Rockets’ Amen Thompson hurting on his way to the locker room pic.twitter.com/oWu5hf6PGW — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 8, 2023

It does appear to be an ankle injury:

Amen Thompson exited the game with an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/h9MxRNorkw — ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2023

A very awkward landing for Thompson. One can only hope he's alright. The first-round pick did have a solid debut before exiting though, registering 16 points, five assists, four rebounds, and three steals. This also came after Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson also departed early with a shoulder injury. Not a good day for the lottery picks.

The Rockets selected Amen Thompson fourth overall last month in the 2023 NBA Draft and he's expected to be an important player for Ime Udoka's squad, although his role will likely come off the bench. The good news is it's only July and even if it does happen to be a serious ankle injury, he's got ample time to recover. ESPN's Tim McMahon reported that it's just a sprain and isn't expected to be a major setback. But, Thompson did admit that he's quite sore.

What was evident Friday is that Thompson is a certified bucket-getter who can knock down shots mostly from mid-range while also showing the ability to get downhill and attack the cup. He's also a solid playmaker with fantastic athleticism. Thompson does need to improve his three-point shooting, though. On the opposite end of the floor, Amen appears to be a respectable defender already, which is rarely the case for rookies.

Rockets fans will surely be holding their breath to see if Thompson is okay or not after the scary fall. On a more positive note, Houston did beat the Blazers thanks to a buzzer-beater from Jabari Smith Jr.