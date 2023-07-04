Jersey swaps and teammate graphics on editing software are the first things that NBA fans see whenever a trade or signing pushes through in NBA Free Agency. Seeing Houston Rockets stars Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet working out together in the heat of the summer has got to be a treat for most of their fans.

Fred VanVleet is officially a member of the Rockets. The team from Texas is poised to compete in the next few years. Ime Udoka is forming a squad around his guards Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson. They get a much-needed championship and veteran presence which are all present with the former Toronto Raptors star. Mentorship has gone in full swing. The newly acquired member of the Houston team was seen practicing with Green.

Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green getting in work together for the first time as Houston Rockets teammates 💪🚀 (via mrdoitmoving/IG)pic.twitter.com/kUats2iHjL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 4, 2023

The two were seen sprinting up on an incline. Afterward, they went to the gym where VanVleet was resting after a grueling workout. His work ethic really stood out in the comment he made during the video.

“Day 1. Good Day. Monday is every day,” Fred VanVleet declared while exhausted.

Furthermore, the Rockets have just come off years of rebuilding after James Harden left them. They have acquired most of their roster through the NBA Draft. It is an undeniable fact that this team has one of the youngest cores in the whole association. VanVleet does not just add statistics. He can contribute beyond the box score and analytics through his intangibles. Coach Ime Udoka will need his presence as he steers the future of this team through maturity.