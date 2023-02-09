Jalen Green showed off his scoring prowess again during Wednesday night’s game at home against the Sacramento Kings. Green torched the Kings for 41 points in 37 minutes and in the process, joined Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant in the top three of most such games in the NBA before turning 21.

“Jalen Green recorded his 4th career 40-point game, tying Kevin Durant & Luka Dončić for the 3rd-most in NBA history before the age of 21. LeBron James had 8 such games followed by Anthony Edwards with 5,” per ESPN Stats & Info.

Unlike in most other games, Jalen Green was pretty efficient versus the Kings, as he made 14 of 22 attempts from the field for a 66.7 field goal percentage. He also went 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Green is leading the Rockets this season with 21.6 points per game but is only making 41.1 percent of his shots from the floor, so seeing him score efficiently was welcome sight for Houston, which, however, lost to the Kings, 130-128.

Jalen Green’s season-high so far is 42 points, which he made last month in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also exploded for 41 points in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets in January.

The Rockets are now just 13-42 after that defeat at the hands of the Kings. Houston is not going anywhere this season, which means Jalen Green can expect to see a ton of action going forward minus the pressure to deliver a win for the team.

Houston will start a five-game road trip on Friday versus the Miami Heat.