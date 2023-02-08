The Sacramento Kings will travel to take on the Houston Rockets in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Toyota Center in Houston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Kings-Rockets prediction and pick, laid out below.

Sacramento has gone 30-23 this season, third place in the Western Conference. The Kings have won three of their last five games, including a convincing win over Houston last time out. Head coach Mike Brown is succeeding after almost a decade in between head coaching jobs. Brown was last a head coach in 2013-14 with Cleveland.

Houston has suffered to a 13-40 record this season, with seemingly nothing going right. The Rockets are in dead last in the Western Conference. In their last 22 games, Houston has gone an awful 4-18. Houston is currently riding a three-game losing streak.

Here are the Rockets-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Rockets Odds

Sacramento Kings: -9 (-110)

Houston Rockets: +9 (-110)

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Kings

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBC Sports California

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Jalen Green, who went second overall in 2021, leads the team with 21.6 points per game, which is a four-point increase from his rookie season. Kevin Porter Jr. leads the team with 5.6 assists per game, also ranking second with 19.2 points per game. Across a full season, 19.2 points would be a career-high for the fourth-year pro. Porter will be out indefinitely with a foot injury. Eric Gordon, the oldest player on the roster at 34, has shot 33.6 percent from behind the 3-point line, averaging 12.5 points per game. Opponents have shot 36.5 percent from behind the three-point line against Sacramento.

Alperen Sengun leads the team with 8.8 rebounds on average while also putting up 15.3 points per game. Third-overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. has put in a solid debut season, averaging 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, which ranks second.

Houston has scored 110.1 points per game, 29th in the league. Defense has also been a struggle for the Rockets, who are allowing 118.0 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

De’Aaron Fox has continued his recent star turn, leading the team with 24.1 points, and ranking second on the team with 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Domantas Sabonis is averaging a double-double, the lone King to do so, with 18.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Sabonis also leads the team with 7.0 assists per game. Sacramento ranks fifth in the league with 27.0 assists per game.

Kevin Huerter, in his first season with Sacramento, has shot an impressive 39.7 percent from behind the three-point line, averaging 15.0 points per game. Huerter also leads the team with 1.1 steals per game. Opponents have shot 37.0 percent from behind the arc against Houston. Malik Monk, Harrison Barnes, and Keegan Murray are the final of six Kings to average double-digit points. Barnes also ranks second on the team with 4.7 rebounds per game. Sacramento has been great with their shooting, ranking third in the league with a 49.3 shooting percentage.

Sacramento’s offense has been lethal, leading the league with 119.3 points per game. The issue for Sacramento has been their defense, which ranks 21st in the league by allowing 116.6 points per game.

Final Rockets-Kings Prediction & Pick

There will be a ton of points scored in this one, and Fox and company will dominate on their way to victory.

Final Rockets-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento -9 (-110), over 239.5 (-110)