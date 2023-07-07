A key veteran presence on the Denver Nuggets this past season, Jeff Green helped his team capture their first NBA championship ever. Playing with 11 different franchises since entering the league in 2007, 12 if you count the Seattle SuperSonics and Oklahoma City Thunder as two different teams, Green's experiences and leadership proved to be invaluable to the Nuggets.

Entering the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, it was originally reported that Green agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the Houston Rockets. With the team officially announcing their signing on Friday, it was revealed that Green actually signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Rockets that has some stipulations for the second year.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Green's contract carries a cap hit of $8 million for the first year of his contract and the second season is non-guaranteed. This means the Rockets could potentially waive the veteran with no financial penalties next offseason.

Out of all the teams in the league entering the offseason, the Rockets owned the most cap space and they made the most of it. They not only signed former Toronto Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet, but Houston also brought in Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale and Aaron Holiday as experienced pieces to play alongside their young core.

As mentioned previously, Green has been the epitome of a leader and mentor almost his entire career. Everywhere he has gone, he's been a positive influence, which is one of the main reasons why the Rockets wanted to have him as an experienced veteran on their bench.

Now through 15 seasons in the NBA, Green has averaged 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 33.7 percent from three-point range over the course of his career. A maximum effort defender who has a high IQ and understanding for the game, the 36-year-old forward will likely act as an extension of Houston's coaching staff for the upcoming season.

The Rockets are a young, dynamic team that added even more youthful talent this offseason when they drafted Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. Green, along with some of the other free agency signings, will be looking to help develop and bring out the most in their teammates as the organization looks to improve upon their 22-60 record from this past season.