The Houston Rockets, currently sitting as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 15-8 record, have emerged as one of the NBA's standout teams this season. Despite dropping their last two games, including a 99-93 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, the Rockets remain in a strong position. Lou Williams, a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, recently weighed in on trade possibilities for Houston, including the idea of acquiring former two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo.

During an appearance on FanDuel’s “Run It Back”, Williams responded to a question from Michelle Beadle about whether the Rockets should consider making a big move and who the ideal target might be.

“I don’t think you overreact and you feel like you have to go out and get somebody else,” Williams said. “The point is to bring these young guys on and turn them into the All-Stars that you want them to be opposed to just bringing someone in. In the last three years, this is probably the best basketball they’ve played.”

Lou Williams weighs Rockets' foundation in potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Williams emphasized that while the Rockets are in an excellent position, the opportunity to acquire a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber would be difficult to pass up.

“Everybody always wants to get better by any stretch of the imagination. If you could go out and get a Giannis or somebody like that, by all means you give yourself that opportunity,” he added. “But if you’re the Houston Rockets, you don’t overreact. I like where I stand with this team as it is built right now.”

The Rockets’ success this season has been anchored by their defensive dominance. They rank third in the league in points allowed, holding opponents to 106.6 points per game, and boast a stellar 105.1 defensive rating. However, their offense ranks 13th, averaging 113.5 points per game. Key contributors include Jalen Green, who is averaging 19 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, and Alperen Şengün, who has emerged as a versatile force with averages of 18.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Antetokounmpo trade rumors fade as Bucks rebound, Rockets stay focused on growth

While Williams’ comments add intrigue to the idea of a potential trade for Antetokounmpo, the likelihood of such a move remains slim. Early in the season, the Milwaukee Bucks struggled to a 2-8 start, sparking rumors that Antetokounmpo could be on the move. Potential destinations mentioned at the time included the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Miami Heat. However, the Bucks have since turned their season around, improving to an 11-10 record and securing the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo is currently playing at an MVP level, averaging a career-high 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game, along with 1.3 blocks and a 61.6% shooting percentage. His resurgence has helped quiet trade speculation, with the Bucks seemingly poised to build around their star rather than entertain offers.

The Rockets’ focus, as Williams noted, may remain on the development of their young core under head coach Ime Udoka. While the allure of adding a superstar like Antetokounmpo is undeniable, Houston’s current trajectory suggests they are content to grow organically while maintaining their strong standing in the Western Conference.