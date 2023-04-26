Houston Rockets owner tilman fertitta hit out at critics of Ime Udoka getting a second chance.

Udoka was recently unveiled as the new Rockets head coach in what is his first coaching gig since his scandal with the Boston Celtics that saw him get indefinitely suspended before no longer being employed.

As a reminder, the scandal involved Udoka having an inappropriate workplace relationship with a female Boston staffer. Some have criticized the franchise for hiring Udoka given that scandal. However, the Rockets probed the circumstances and seemingly didn’t have any hesitations about hiring the former Celtics boss.

Additionally, Fertitta believes everyone makes mistakes and that Udoka’s was one that could certainly be forgiven.

“We’re a forgiving society and everybody makes mistakes,” Fertitta was quoted as saying in a press conference (via NBA reporter Esfandiar Baraheni). “…Some things maybe we shouldn’t forgive people for… but I think what happened in his personal situation is definitely something we forgive for.”

Ultimately, Fertitta had a mesasge for anyone who not willing and open to Udoka getting a second chance.

“You are not a good, Christian person,” Fertitta added.

Regardless of how one feels about Udoka’s actions and getting a second chance, one thing is for sure — it will certainly be interesting to see how he leads the Rockets ahead of what could be an extremely significant summer.

Houston have plenty of cap space and financial power and with some big moves reportedly being planned, we could be in store for a winning Rockets team again.