Houston Rockets center Steven Adams stirred up attention online with a lighthearted Instagram comment aimed at Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert. In a now-deleted post, Adams had joked, “$20, I punch Rudy Gobert square in the nose,” tagging Gobert in the playful jab. Known for his sense of humor off the court, Adams appeared to be poking fun rather than making a serious remark. However, the comment quickly gained traction among fans, prompting Instagram to remove it. Adams later shared on his Instagram story that the platform had taken down his comment, adding to the buzz surrounding the exchange.

The post came shortly after Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla shared his thoughts on NBA regulations during an NBC Sports interview, expressing that the league has, in his view, lost some entertainment value by curbing physical confrontations.

Expand Tweet

“The biggest thing that we rob people of from an entertainment standpoint, is you can't fight anymore,” Mazzulla said. “You wanna talk about robbing the league of entertainment, what's more entertaining than a little scuffle?” His comments resonated with some fans and players alike, reigniting discussions on the NBA’s evolving stance on physicality.

Steven Adams' playful jab at Rudy Gobert adds intrigue to upcoming NBA Cup clash

Adams, a veteran center known for his tough play, recently returned to the court after a lengthy absence due to a torn ACL while with the Memphis Grizzlies. In his first game back for the Rockets, Adams recorded six points and three rebounds in 14 minutes during a close 106-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, offering a glimpse of his potential impact for Houston. His return is anticipated to bolster the Rockets’ interior defense and rebounding as they embark on the new season with a refreshed roster.

The Rockets’ upcoming NBA Cup match against the Timberwolves on November 26 could bring added excitement, with Adams and Gobert set to face off. Given Adams’ playful comment and history of gritty play, fans are eager to see if the two centers will share any ‘friendly' interaction — or keep it strictly competitive. The exchange between Adams and Gobert underscores the role of rivalries and personalities in the NBA, adding to the anticipation surrounding the league’s inaugural NBA Cup tournament.