Rockets backup wing Tari Eason has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors as part of his injury management

The Houston Rockets have been one of the surprise teams of the NBA for the 2023-24 season. Prior to their loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, they were 6-3 and on a six-game win streak. They are currently on the front end of a back to back with a Sunday game against the Los Angeles Lakers and a Monday clash with the Golden State Warriors. The Rockets recently welcomed reserve wing Tari Eason back into the lineup, but they will be without him against the Warriors due to injury management as per Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle.

Rockets F Tari Eason will sit out tomorrow at Golden State as part of coming back from the stress reaction in his left leg. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) November 20, 2023

Tari Eason had missed the start of the Rockets season due to a leg injury and he did not make his season debut until Nov. 8 in a win against the Lakers. Eason had a strong rookie year last season and was a valuable contributor off the bench. In his first game back this season, he nine points, nine rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.

Also per Feigen, the plan was have Eason play in one game of this back to back series, and sit the other as part of his injury management. He was upgraded to available against the Lakers prior to tip-off.

In his four games so far this season, Eason has averaged 7.8 points per game, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists with splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 37.5 percent shooting from the three point line and he has yet to convert on a free throw attempt. Eason has also been one of the Rockets better defensive players since his return to the court.