The Houston Rockets travel to the Mile High City to square off with the Denver Nuggets. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Rockets-Nuggets prediction and pick. We are also going to let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockets are 8-7 to begin the season, but they are coming off a loss against the Dallas Mavericks. Houston has played the Nuggets twice this season, and they were able to win both those games. In the two games against Denver, Alperen Sengun has averaged 22.o points, and 11.5 rebounds. He has been good all season for Houston, so this is no surprise. Fred VanVleet has scored 21.5 points per game to go along with 7.5 assists against the Nuggets. Jabari Smith is also averaging a double-double against the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are 12-6, but they cleary struggle against Houston. The Rockets have held the Nuggets to 104 points, and 86 points in the first two games. In the two games against Houston, Nikola Jokic has averaged 37.0 points, 20.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists. He really is the only player to play well against the Rockets this season. Michael Porter Jr has scored 39 total points to go along with 17 total rebounds.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Nuggets Odds

Houston Rockets: +7.5 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Altitude Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Houston has shut down the Nuggets in the two games played this season, and they will have to keep that up. Denver has scored just 190 total points against the Rockets through the first two games. Houston is holding Denver to just 40.0 percent from the field, and 25.8 percent from three. If the Rockets can continue to play well defensively, they will be able to cover the spread.

Houston's good defense is not a shock, either. The Rockets have the best scoring defense in the NBA, and the do a good job. The Nuggets are not an easy matchup, but the Rockets have already shut them down twice. If they can do it again, Houston will cover the spread.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets are a good team. However, Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon are all questoinable for the game. The Nuggets were able to beat the Clippers with their top-3 missing, though. Denver did this on the back of a 36-point fourth quarter. Reggie Jackson put up 35 points while DeAngre Jordan showed glimpes of his old self in the win. Jordan put up 21 points, and grabbed 13 rebounds. If Denver is without their best three players again, they will neded these players to repeat their performances.

Final Rockets-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Rockets lost to the Mavericks last night, and that kept them winless on the road. Even with Houston's struggles on the road, this game is going to be closer. It will come down to whether or not Jokic and the other two play. With all three of those players being questionable, I am going to work under the assumption they will sit out. I am gonig to take the Rockets to keep this game close, and cover the spread. Houston might not win, but covering the spread is not out of the question.

Final Rockets-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Rockets +7.5 (-110), Under 216.5 (-110)