On Tuesday morning, a report came out from Shams Charania of ESPN that the Miami Heat are finally listening to trade overtures for Jimmy Butler, their franchise cornerstone and best player for five whole seasons and counting. Butler, however, has a list of teams that he'd prefer to go to in the event of a trade, as he would like to play for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, or Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets stand out as an interesting potential destination for the 35-year-old forward. They are crying out for a reliable go-to-guy who can create his own shot from the perimeter, and at this point, Jalen Green isn't quite at the level yet that's needed for Houston to become a legitimate contending team in the loaded Western Conference, strong start to the 2024-25 season notwithstanding.

Their moves this past offseason also show that they are angling for a move for the league's next available star, and Butler could be the one to fit the bill. He is from Houston as well, so the Rockets will gain the additional fanfare that comes with bringing in a hometown hero.

The only question now is just how much the Rockets will be willing to give the Heat in a potential Butler trade. Butler is 35, is injury-prone, and has been showing signs of decline. Moreover, he is in the final year of his contract (he has a player option worth $52 million for next season that he is likely to decline in search of a longer-term deal) and he's making $48.8 million — making salary-matching quite the chore.

It may take talent to receive talent in return, but the Rockets have to be very cautious when it comes to giving up too much for a star whose best days might be in the rearview mirror.

Rockets go all-in on Jimmy Butler

Rockets trade: Jabari Smith Jr., Steven Adams, Jae'Sean Tate, Jeff Green, Aaron Holiday, 2027 HOU first-round pick, two second-round picks

Heat trade: Jimmy Butler

Any team would want to have Jimmy Butler on their corner by the time the playoffs roll around. The Rockets most certainly would; he fits their defense-first identity to a T, and if there's anyone best-suited to lead the team on both ends of the court, even in an offensive environment that doesn't have the best spacing, it's the 35-year-old forward out of Marquette.

But the Rockets will have to part ways with a prized member of their young core to do so. Jalen Green is a logical candidate, but his contract extension makes trading him away this season very difficult. Moreover, Green, despite his inefficiencies, remains very much beloved within the organization, with the team having high hopes for the 22-year-old's development.

Alperen Sengun, of course, is a non-starter and the Heat will have to offer Bam Adebayo just to make the Rockets think about parting ways with the 22-year-old center. Amen Thompson has been turning heads all season long with his incredible defense, and his offense has been coming a long way.

This makes Jabari Smith Jr. the most obvious trade chip for the Rockets; the third overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft is being de-prioritized in the rotation, as he is posting the lowest usage rate of his career this season. Moreover, the Rockets have a few obvious candidates to take his spot in the starting lineup in the event of a departure, with Tari Eason and even Thompson being very capable of emerging as the team's starter at the four.

Smith's shooting and defense at the four makes him a hand-and-glove fit in the Heat organization, and perhaps he could improve his play with a more featured role in Miami.

The Heat could ask the Rockets for Dillon Brooks in any trade, but Brooks has been instrumental in turning the team's culture around. Brooks is also a playoff-viable weapon and would spare Butler from the responsibility of guarding the team's opposing player (Thompson could do this as well), and having as many wings who are capable of logging a heavy workload in the playoffs is a recipe for success — just ask the most recent NBA champion Boston Celtics.

In turn, the Rockets will give the Heat two second-round picks in addition to their 2027 first-rounder, with Miami perhaps haggling to turn those second-rounders into another first-round asset.

The Heat may also ask for Cam Whitmore, but Smith is a good enough prize on his own, and it's not like they have too much leverage in this situation. The Rockets can afford to be patient, however, and wait for Butler to fall into their laps — especially when a Mavericks trade is very unlikely and any Warriors deal may have to include a prized youngster such as Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski.