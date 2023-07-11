Cam Whitmore is being referred to as the steal of the 2023 NBA Draft by multiple outlets after he slid down to the 20th pick in the draft, going to the Houston Rockets. The rookie seems excited to be in Houston and is grateful that the Rockets gave him an opportunity in the NBA. He embraced the unexpected draft day downfall (h/t Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun).

“I’m human, so I definitely felt it was disrespectful at the end of the day,” Whitmore said. “But I knew what relationship I had with Ime [Udoka] and the Rockets. I knew they wanted me on the roster. I found it disrespectful, but I’m so grateful to be in the NBA and be on the Houston Rockets.”

Whitmore was the Big East Freshman of the Year last season with Villanova. He averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats and was projected to go in the top 10 in the draft. The Rockets feel they got lucky that he fell to them at 20.

The Rockets are in the midst of a rebuild having won no more than 22 games in each of the last three seasons. They are stockpiling young assets and are entering year one of the Ime Udoka era as he takes over for Stephan Silas.

Cam Whitmore should play a big role for the Rockets in 2023-24 and will have plenty of opportunity to prove that he was disrespected in the draft. He is definitely a name to keep an eye on next season and could be a heavy dark horse for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.