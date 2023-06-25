The Houston Rockets had arguably one of the best overall drafts in 2023. They were able to land Amen Thompson with the fourth overall pick before later selecting a player who was originally projected to go within the top 10 in Cam Whitmore. Because of injury concerns, Whitmore fell in the 2023 NBA Draft, but the Rockets could realistically receive two top 10 players of the 2023 class if Whitmore overcomes the aforementioned injury concerns.

With that being said, the Rockets aren't exactly ready to compete for a championship just yet. Houston's been linked to James Harden this offseason, but should the Rockets try to trade for a superstar just in case? And should that superstar be Paul George? Without further ado, let's take a look at one trade the Rockets must make following the 2023 NBA Draft.

Rockets must trade for Paul George

The Los Angeles Clippers have mostly shutdown any talks of Paul George being traded. Los Angeles likely still believes in their roster with George and Kawhi Leonard leading the way. The question comes down to health.

Both George and Leonard have dealt with injury issues during their tenures in Los Angeles. As a result, the Clippers haven't been able to reach the NBA Finals. If Houston is able to create an enticing enough trade package, then perhaps the Clippers will consider agreeing to a George trade.

What would a trade for George look like?

Kevin Porter Jr. or Jalen Green must headline the deal. The Rockets must decide which player they want to keep moving forward. We will assume they will want to keep Green, so Porter Jr. will be on his way to LA in this version of a Clippers-Rockets trade.

The Rockets would then need to match salaries. Players such as Kenyon Martin Jr, Jabari Smith Jr., and/or Jae'Sean Tate could help them achieve that goal. If needed, the Rockets could add another player to the deal.

The Rockets would also need to send over picks. Trading the 2024 first round pick via the Brooklyn Nets would be a start. The Clippers would likely require at least one more selection, so the 2025 first round pick could also be an option, as could a later pick in the 2024 draft.

In the end, the Clippers and Rockets would find a way to workout a deal if they truly wanted to. So with James Harden still available, why is Paul George a player Houston must try to acquire.

George to the Rockets: It makes sense

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Paul George is a superstar when healthy. He's a player capable of leading a team, and with Jalen Green on the Rockets he would have a co-star.

George, who made the All-Star team this past season, averaged 23.8 points per game on 45.7 percent field goal and 37.1 precent three-point shooting across 56 games played. When on the court, he was excellent, also averaging 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Houston needs a veteran leader on the team. Jalen Green is a rising star as aforementioned, and Houston's impressive 2023 NBA Draft should give fans hope for the future. There's no question this team has potential. But a veteran leader like George would only enhance the roster and help them fight for a playoff spot soon.

Clippers fans may read this article and wonder why the team would trade George? After all, the Clippers would probably be a championship contender if their team could stay healthy.

Why would Clippers trade George?

That's just it… staying healthy.

The team hasn't been able to do that. Although NBA fans want to see it happen, as nobody is rooting for injuries, it is an issue that's becoming difficult to ignore in Los Angeles. Trading one of George or Leonard, with George holding strong trade value at the moment, would give the Clippers a fresh start. They could rebuild quickly and establish themselves as a contender soon.

Regardless of their trade return, adding a player like Porter Jr. could provide a necessary answer to their guard questions. Even when George and Leonard have been available, the team hasn't had a clear answer at point guard. Most good teams have a reliable PG, so Porter Jr. would fill a crucial void.

As for the rest of the return, acquiring Jabari Smith Jr. would be important as well. And getting a pair of picks along with another player or two has to at least intrigue the Clippers.

There are no guarantees that a deal like this will be completed. However, don't be surprised if the Rockets end up being linked to Paul George at some point this offseason, especially if they are unable to sign James Harden.