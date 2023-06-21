With the Los Angeles Clippers rumored to have interest in trading Paul George, the Houston Rockets have become named as a potential destination for the star forward.

Armed with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and at the forefront of offseason rumors surrounding myriad marquee players, this is totally unsurprising. Yet, there is a question of just what the Rockets should offer for the 33-year-old George, given his all-world talent and unfavorable injury history.

The perfect Paul George trade Rockets must offer Clippers

Rockets receive: Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., 2023 No. 30 pick

Clippers receive: Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr., Josh Christopher, 2023 No. 20 pick, 2024 first-round pick (via Nets), 2025 first-round pick (via Nets or OKC)

For the Rockets

For the Houston Rockets, acquiring a premier perimeter talent in Paul George not only gives them a veteran presence that they clearly covet but a two-playmaker that will lift both their ceiling and their floor heading into the 2023-24 season.

An eight-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA, and four-time All-Defensive selection, George has the accolades to prove his worth. Averaging 23.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Los Angeles Clippers over the past four seasons, and on a 58.8 true shooting percentage, his production is consistent.

However, for the Rockets, it's his skillset that matters the most.

George is a three-level scorer that doesn't necessarily dominate the ball despite being one of the better ball-handlers, shooters and athletes in the league. Subsequently, he's one of the few top-tier players whose usage won't have an impact on Jalen Green's development in a similar role.

To that point, given that both players are explosive and crafty, George has plenty to offer the 21-year-old Green at this stage of his development.

The same holds true for OTE point guard Amen Thompson, who the Rockets should still be able to draft with the No. 4 pick in 2023 NBA Draft. That is, if they're willing to surrender not only their 2023 No. 20 selection but one of the two first-round picks they hold in each of the next two drafts.

The 2024 first-round pick could be especially valuable, as the Brooklyn Nets may be a lottery team, despite the promise of rising star Mikal Bridges.

Acquiring Marcus Morris Sr. could be a matter of necessity, as the veteran forward is rumored to be disgruntled about his role with the Clippers. A $17.1 expiring contract that eases the Clippers' financial strain immediately and Houston's in the near future, having a gritty player like Morris could be good for the young Rockets.

Furthermore, he could be a more reliable option than Usman Garuba.

Though Garuba shot 40.7 percent from 3-point range last season, the defensive stalwart only averaged 3.0 points per game. For comparison, Morris averaged 11.2 points per game while shooting 36.4 percent from deep last season. team looking to make noise next season, that's a difference that could matter a lot for Houston.

Giving up Kevin Porter Jr., KJ Martin and Josh Christopher means surrendering a lot of potential, but the No. 30 overall pick has been favorable to teams in the past. After all, even Porter was the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

For the Clippers

Even if the Los Angeles Clippers break up the tandem of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, they'll likely want to remain competitive, receiving a promising young player or high draft pick in return.

In this trade they end up taking Kevin Porter Jr., who averaged a career-high 19.2 points per game last season, along with 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Skilled, with two-way upside, the 23-year-old Porter isn't on the level of George but he does a lot to help replace him.

The potential of 21-year-old Josh Christopher could also go aways towards replacing George. Christopher was productive for the Rockets when given more opportunity last season and averaged 25.2 points per game when sent down to the G League for further development.

Lastly, having the springy Kenyon Martin Jr. might only last for a season, with him on an expiring contract. However. with 3-point shooting as his swing skill, the 22-year-old can arguably made more of an impact than Marcus Morris Sr.

Getting two first-round picks along with moving up 10 spots in the upcoming draft along with those pieces is pretty fair value, especially considering the return the Washington Wizards received for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. George is more accomplished and more valuable defensively, which is what helps him net a larger catch from the Clippers, but they both come with injury concerns and albatross contracts.

In fact, the most valuable part of this trade could be the first-round picks they receive, as L.A. should have several over the next few years when they make the decision to Kawhi as well. Though the Clippers would like to receive a lottery pick for George, his age and injury history bring to question whether the Rockets are the type of team to surrender a top-five pick for him.