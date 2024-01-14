We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Rockets-76ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Houston Rockets wll continue their road trip as they will play the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Rockets-76ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rockets are coming off a 145-113 loss to the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Initially, it was 35-31 Celtics after the first quarter. It was still relatively within reach at halftime, with the Celtics leading 69-58 at the half. However, the game got out of hand in the third quarter, and the Rockets could not keep up. Alperen Sengun had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Also, Dillon Brooks returned from an injury to score 12 points.

Jalen Green struggled, scoring only 10 points. Meanwhile, Cam Whitmore came off the bench to score 22 points. The Rockets shot 40.4 percent from the field, including just 23.3 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Rockets also allowed the Celtics to shoot 53.7 percent, including 51.1 percent from the triples.

The 76ers defeated the Sacramento Kings 112-93 on Friday night. Initially, they led 29-21 after the first quarter. They ballooned their lead to 65-56 at halftime. Ultimately, they held firm and won the game by a comfortable margin. The Sixers won despite not having Joel Embiid. Regardless, Tobias Harris led the way with 37 points.

Tyrese Maxey added 21 points. Likewise, Nicolas Batum added 14 points while making all five of his shots, with four of them from being from beyond the arc. Mo Bamba cemented a solid performance with 11 points. Overall, the Sixers shot 43 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from the triples, while also making 94.4 percent of their free throws. They also held the Kings to just 33.7 percent shooting, including 21.1 percent from the triples.

The 76ers defeated the Rockets 131-127 in Houston in their last game. Curiously, they split the season series last season but are on line to sweep the Rockets this season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-76ers Odds

Houston Rockets: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

Philadelphia 76ers: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. 76ers

Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT

TV: Space City Home Network

How to Watch:

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread



The Rockets have a tough task. Ultimately, they are just 2-13 overall as the road underdog, including 5-9-1 against the spread. The Rockets are 6-10-1 overall on the road against the spread. However, they have the talent to play with anyone.

Sengun is averaging 21.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Additionally, Fred VanVleet is averaging 17.6 points per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field. The Rockets want to see more out of Green. So far, he is averaging 17.6 points per game. The Rockets need to see him lead the team and be the best player on the team, as he was last season when he averaged 22.1 points per game. Brooks is back and should be a good contributor. Significantly, he us averaging 13.6 points per game. Smith is emerging as an option for the Rockets. Currently, he is averaging 13.6 points per game.

The Rockets will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Then, they need to play lockdown defense and prevent the Sixers from going off.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The Sixers are one of the best teams in the league and are playing out of their minds right now. Now, they come into the confines of home. The Sixers are 13-5 as a home favorite against the spread. Additionally, they are 14-6 against the spread at home in general.

But will Embiid return? That is the question right now as the Sixers prepare for this one. Embiid is averaging 34.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Therefore, he is a key element in this offense. Maxey is still amazing, with 26.1 points per game. Meanwhile, Harris is averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 13.4 points per game. Likewise, De'Anthony Melton is averaging 11.8 points per game.

The Sixers are the best free-throw-shooting team in the league. Thus, getting to the charity stripe is a key part of their game. The Sixers also dominate the paint and grab rebounds. Also, they protect the defensive rim very well. Their ability to dominate multiple categories makes them tough to play against.

The 76ers will cover the spread if they can continue to do the fundamental things correctly. Then, they need to make things tougher for the Rockets on offense.

Final Rockets-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are struggling right now after starting the season so well. Therefore, it will not get any easier in this game as they face one of the best teams in the NBA. The 76ers will win this game and cover the spread.

Final Rockets-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: -7.5 (-110)