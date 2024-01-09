It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls are both fighting for a playoff spot. Despite sticking around a .500 record for most of the season, these teams have been profitable for bettors. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Bulls prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Rockets look like a different team on the road. They have a 3-11 record away from their homecourt while boasting a 15-6 record at the Toyota Center. The Rockets' record took a hit on their recent seven-game homestand, losing four of seven games. They continued their losing ways on Monday night, losing 120-113 in Miami. They have been the ultimate middling team over their last ten games, holding a 5-5 record in win/loss, against the spread, and over/under. Despite the .500 record, the Rockets have won games against some of the league's top teams. They have outright wins as underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Bulls have been a better team over the past ten games. They hold a 6-4 record both outright and against the spread. They recently took care of business on a home and home against the Charlotte Hornets. Coby White continued his stellar run in their last game, tallying 27 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Demar DeRozan still leads the team, averaging 22.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. With the NBA trade deadline approaching in a month, the Bulls are trying to decipher if they are a playoff team or if they should trade away DeRozan and Lavine. They are a game up on the Toronto Raptors, who sit in 11th in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and Atlanta Hawks are all knocking on the door to unseat the Bulls from a playoff spot.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Bulls Odds

Houston Rockets: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +126

Chicago Bulls: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Bulls

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets haven't been the same defensively since the loss of Dillon Brooks. However, Chicago's offense shouldn't do much to scare them in this matchup. Chicago has the third-worst offense in the NBA, averaging 109.4 points per game. They rank in the bottom ten in every offensive category. The Rockets' defense without Brooks loses some of its luster, but they have adjusted after allowing an average of 130 points per game in the two games after the injury. The Rockets need to put forth a valiant defensive effort, as they failed to record more than 113 points in four straight games. They beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday. So, they can shut down a Bulls offense with nowhere close to the same firepower.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets were playing stellar defense with Dillon Brooks in the lineup. They still rank second in points allowed, fourth in opponents field goal percentage, and first in three-point percentage allowed. However, it's no surprise that the Rockets are 3-4 since Brooks suffered an oblique injury.

The Rockets' defensive depth isn't the only concern in this matchup. The Rockets are 3-11 away from home this season. Against the spread, they are 21-13-1 on the season, but that record dips to 7-7 on the road. For some reason, the Rockets have been unable to figure out how to get wins on the road. While the win/loss records aren't a big deal for the bettors, their against-the-spread differential when on the road versus at home gives us a reason to back the Bulls at the United Center.

Final Rockets-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Bulls offense is among the worst in the league, but they have been performing their worst over their last eight games. They are 4-4 over their last eight, averaging 105.3 points per game. The Rockets offense has been almost as bad, ranking 24th in the league with an average of 112.5 points. The Bulls have an underrated defense, ranking 6th in the league in scoring defense. They have kept winning games during their offensive cold streak by playing good defensive basketball. Over the same stretch of averaging 105.3 points per game, they are allowing only 107.9. This is why the Bulls hit the under in eight straight before finally going over in their last game.

The Rockets began the season on a tear, thanks to elite defensive basketball. They weren't supposed to be playoff contenders this season, and their form over the last month is starting to resemble those preseason predictions. Without Dillon Brooks, their defense isn't as sharp, and the Chicago defense is performing even better recently. Couple these factors with Houston being one of the worst teams on the road this season, and there's good reason to believe that the Bulls will cover the spread in this game.

Final Rockets-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls -3 (-110), Under 216.5 (-110)