We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's NBA slate as we head to Atlanta for this next cross-conference matchup. The Houston Rockets (25-12) will take on the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) as the two sides play their first game of the season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are currently second in the Western Conference and they've shocked experts with their record heading into the All-Star break. They're 7-3 in their last 10 games and they ride a three-game winning streak heading into this one. They'll look to continue their impressive record on the road.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference, most recently falling to the Phoenix Suns 123-115. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5, but they're just 1-4 in the games heading into this one. They'll hope to bounce back at home following this minor cold streak.

Here are the Rockets-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Hawks Odds

Houston Rockets: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -172

Atlanta Hawks: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Hawks

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets have been one of the surprising storylines of the NBA season for how well they've evolved as a young roster. After a lackluster season a year ago, Jalen Green is back with a vengeance and leading his team in scoring with 20.4 PPG. Alperen Sengun has also taken a massive step in his development and can do it all for this team while putting together triple-double performances. Watch out for this team as a sneaky spoiler in the Playoffs if they can find themselves there.

Expand Tweet



With Fred VanVleet leading them with 5.9 APG and distributing the ball well, each one of their players can focus on what they do best as this lineup seems to feed off itself. While they've struggled against the Hawks in recent memory, this team is certainly different this year and can overcome deficits unlike they've been able to in the past. They also have a strong 12-6 record on the road this year and they relish in visiting opposing territory and coming away with wins.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks have been up and down this season and they're running into a rough patch at the moment. Jalen Johnson missed their last game against Phoenix and it was clear that the lineup had trouble scoring without his versatility out on the floor. De'Andre Hunter will fill the role as he's finally healthy and back in the lineup, so the Hawks should be able to show some more defensive muscle in this contest as they've been much better at home than on the road this year.

Expand Tweet

The Hawks have gone just 15-23 ATS this season, but they're 10-7 overall at home and 7-10 ATS in their own building. No. 1 Draft Pick Zaccharie Risacher has been evolving with each passing game and the Hawks are pleased with his ability to score the ball from mid-range. He's also become a willing rebounder for them with his size and adds to the length of the lineup as a whole. If he can put together another breakout performance, the Hawks should be able to take this one at home.

Final Rockets-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Atlanta Hawks will have a great chance to win this game at home, but they'll need to see some serious contributions from players like Risacher and Bogdan Bogdanovic off the bench if they want to hang around in this one. They certainly sport the deeper lineup in terms of their bench players, but the Houston Rockets starting five has been playing some of their best basketball of the season so far.

Ultimately, this should be a game where Alperen Sengun dominates the paint and flirts with another triple-double. If the Rockets can get hot from the field, expect Sengun to pound the ball inside and kick it out to his shooters for three. While I expect a close game from both sides, my expectation is that the Rockets pull away late in this one.

Final Rockets-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets ()