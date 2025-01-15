ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been red-hot entering this matchup in Denver. The Rockets have been a surprise team all season, while the Nuggets are still one of the best teams in the Western Conference. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a prediction and pick for the Rockets vs. Nuggets.

The Rockets have been the biggest surprise team this year. They have a trio of standout scorers, including Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Fred VanVleet. The Rockets are a dangerous team this season and have a great shot of making some noise in the Western Conference. This would be a huge win for the Rockets against a team that has run almost the entire Western Conference over the last few years.

The Nuggets were seen as the best team in the Western Conference last year and had high expectations this year. They are playing well despite having a slow start this season. They have stars on the roster, such as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but they need to find consistency; that is the key. They are red-hot entering this matchup and can make a big statement by saying they are still a force in the Western Conference.

Here are the Rockets-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Nuggets Odds

Houston Rockets: +1 (-112)

Moneyline: +100

Denver Nuggets: -1 (-108)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: Space City Home Network/Altitude Sports and Entertainment

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets' defense has been great this year. They are third in points allowed, at 107.3 per game, second in field goal defense, at 44.7%, and 14th in three-point defense, at 35.8% allowed from behind the arc. Alperen Sengun leads in rebounds, with 10.4 per game.

Three different Rockets average at least one block, with Amen Thompson leading the team with 1.1 per game. Regarding on-ball defense, five Rockets average over one steal, with Tari Eason leading the team with 1.9 steals per game. Given how well they are playing, this defense is why the Rockets have gotten to this point in the year. This is the game's matchup because the Nuggets have been one of the best offenses in the NBA.

The Nuggets' defense has been surprisingly underwhelming. They are 23rd in points allowed, at 116.1 per game, 14th in field goal defense, at 46.3%, and ninth in three-point defense, at 35.2%, from behind the arc. Nikola Jokic leads in rebounds, at 13.2 per game, and is a top-three rebounder in the entire NBA. Down low, only one player averages at least one block, with Watson, at 1.1 per game.

Their strength is on-ball defense, with four Nuggets averaging at least one steal per game. Nikola Jokic is the leader in this category, with 1.8 per game. Jokic does everything for the Nuggets and is the biggest key on defense, just as much as on offense. The Rockets have been okay at best on offense, but they should score on an underwhelming unit.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets' offense has been inconsistent as a unit this season. They are 12th in scoring at 113.3 points per game, 27th in field goal percentage at 44.5%, and 28th in three-point percentage. Seven players are averaging over double digits this season, with Jalen Green leading with 21 points per game.

Then, Fred VanVleet leads in assists with six per game. The offense will be down to Alperen Sengun, Green, and Fred VanVleet as the main trio that can consistently score. They have a decent matchup in this game against a Nuggets defense that has had trouble playing well all year. The Rockets should find some success on this side of the court.

The Nuggets' offense has been great this season. They are third in scoring at 120.4 points per game, second in field goal percentage at 49.9%, and fourth in three-point percentage at 37.8%. Six Nuggets have scored over double digits this season. Nikola Jokic is averaging 31.2 points and 9.8 assists per game, leading in both. The offense revolves around Jokic, and he should be available in this game.

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are the two best players next to Jokic. They should help fortify a red-hot offense that can score buckets against a Rockets defense that has been great in its own right. Expect the Nuggets to excel on this side of the court in this game.

Final Rockets-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets need this win more, and I think they get it. They have Jokic and Murray back for this game, and they are a better team overall than Houston. This offense is one of the best in the NBA, and I think they showcase that at home. The Nuggets win and cover easily.

Final Rockets-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -1 (-108)