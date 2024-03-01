These two teams are familiar with each other, as the Saturday matchup marks their third meeting in the last nine days. The Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns will face off two days after a 110-105 Suns victory. The Rockets won the first game at home on February 23rd, 114-110. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Suns prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Rockets' win over the Suns on February 23rd was a rare victory for the 12th-place team in the Western Conference. Houston has dropped ten of their last 12 games, quickly falling out of playoff contention. The Rockets sit 6.5 games back of the 10th-place Golden State Warriors and will need a special run to end the season to get in the play-in tournament.
The Suns are holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference despite being without Bradley Beal again. The guard is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury and has played only 30 games this season. Phoenix's big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Beal had high expectations going into the season, but injuries have caused a lack of games played together. However, the three are leading in scoring, with Durant and Booker averaging 27 points each. If Beal can sort out his injury problems, the Suns may be a sneaky team in the playoffs.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Rockets-Suns Odds
Houston Rockets: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +350
Phoenix Suns: -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -450
Over: 228.5 (-110)
Under: 228.5 (-110)
How to Watch Rockets vs. Suns
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Rockets' defense has taken a turn for the worse, and the Suns are one of the best offenses in the NBA. However, the Suns have been having trouble with the Rockets, scoring just 110 points in each game. Booker and Durant chipped in 35 and 24 points in the Suns win on Thursday. However, the team will need others to chip in during Beal's absence to maintain their winning ways. Phoenix's lack of offensive depth helped the Rockets cover the 8.5-point spread. The same happened in the first game when Houston upset the Suns, as Durant, Booker, and Bol Bol chipped in 25+ points each, but the rest of the team went silent.
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Rockets were one of the best defensive teams through the first part of the season, but they've been unable to keep it going in 2024. Over the last ten games, the Rockets are 22nd in the NBA, allowing 116.4 points per game. The Suns continue dominating on the offensive end, led by Durant and Booker. They averaged 114.4 points per game over the last five and are 3-2 in during that span.
Phoenix's defense has been performing well, allowing just 114.3 points per game. The Rockets' offense hasn't been good all season, as the defense carried their team. They've scored more than 110 points four times over their last ten games.
Final Rockets-Suns Prediction & Pick
The under hit by a wide margin in both of these teams' meetings this season. Phoenix is a different team without the third head of the monster in Bradley Beal, which has limited their scoring. The oddsmakers have taken it into account with having a lower total in this matchup, but the under is still a good bet.
The Rockets are also a good bet for the same reasons. The Suns had 25+ points from Durant and Booker, and Bol Bol even chipped in with 25, but still lost to the Rockets nine days ago. The Suns may win this game, but they don't have the offensive depth to run away with many games, which should help the Rockets keep it close.
Final Rockets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Rockets +9.5 (-110), Under 228.5 (-110)