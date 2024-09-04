ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Rockies hit the road to take on the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rockies-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rockies-Braves Projected Starters

Bradley Blalock vs. Charlie Morton

Bradley Blalock (1-1) with a 4.98 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 21.2 innings pitched, 14K/9BB, .286 oBA

Last Start: vs. Miami Marlins: Loss, 4 innings, 9 hits, 7 runs, 6 earned, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 3 games, 2 starts, 3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 12 innings pitched, 9K/5BB, .239 oBA

Charlie Morton (7-7) with a 4.26 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 137.1 innings pitched, 140K/52BB, .251 oBA

Last Start: at Philadelphia Phillies: Loss, 5.2 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 3.91 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 71.1 innings pitched, 70K/29BB, .266 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Braves Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: +225

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

TV: MLB TV, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Blalock is coming off his worst outing of the season, but his previous three starts were pretty good. Those three starts were against some good teams, as well. Blalock put the Rockies in a good position to win each of those three games, which is all you can ask for. In his three starts previous to his last one, Blalock had allowed just six total runs. If he can keep the Braves from scoring more than three times, the Rockies will be in good shape.

The Braves are not the same offensive team they have been in the past. Atlanta is batting just .241, and their slugging percentage is not much better, either. The Braves are a team that will swing and miss often, and they tend to chase out of the zone. This is something the Rockies have to take advantage of. Keeping the Braves off the barrel, and getting them to chase is key. As long as they do that, the Rockies will win this game.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Take away his start against the Brewers, and Morton actually had a pretty good month in August. Not including that Brewers start, Morton had 28.2 innings pitched, allowed 26 hits, owned a 2.51 ERA, and recorded 34 strikeouts. It is evident that he is pitching better than his numbers suggest. He has a pretty good matchup against a Rockies team that does not play well on the road. If he can continue pitching well, the Braves will win this game.

Atlanta has been pitching the ball well as a team in their last 10 games, which is why they have been able to hold on to that last Wild Card spot. The Braves have a team ERA under 3.00 in their last 10 games, and they have allowed just 35 runs. That is 3.5 runs per game, which really makes it easy to win. The Braves have a record of 64-13 when allowing less than four runs this season. They should have no problem holding the Rockies to under four runs Wednesday night and winning this game.

Final Rockies-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Braves are the better team in the game, but the Rockies have already beaten them twice this season. Despite that, I still like the Braves to win this game. Colorado is not a great team in general, so I will be taking Charlie Morton and the Braves to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Rockies-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-128)