The Rockies made a signing.

The Colorado Rockies agreed to a $6.55 million contract with Cal Quantrill to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB Network reports.

The Cleveland Guardians surprisingly designated Quantrill for assignment early this offseason. The move led to Cleveland dealing Quantrill to Colorado in a trade.

New Rockies pitcher Cal Quantrill's career

After beginning his big league career with the San Diego Padres in 2019, Quantrill was traded to Cleveland during the 2020 season. He made a big impact for the Guardians in 2021, pitching in 40 games (22 starts) and recording a superb 2.89 ERA. Quantrill's breakout campaign had people in Cleveland believing he could play a pivotal role in the rotation for years to come.

Sure enough, Quantrill impressed in 2022 while making 32 starts. He finished the year with a 3.38 ERA and struck out a career-high 128 batters. Quantrill was a crucial part of the rotation along with Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie, and Cleveland made the playoffs.

However, the right-hander took a step in the wrong direction in 2023. Quantrill finished the season with a 5.24 ERA and dealt with injury concerns, appearing in only 19 games. Still, Cleveland's decision to move on from Quantrill was surprising given his performances in 2021 and 2022.

The Rockies are a ball club that desperately needs pitching help. The high elevation in Colorado makes it extremely difficult for pitchers to find success. The Rockies are certainly hopeful that Quantrill will rebound in 2024 and help lead the rotation.

Colorado does not project to be a playoff team but a bounce-back effort from Quantrill would help the Rockies play fairly competitive baseball at the very least.