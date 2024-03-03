Playing in Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies are always in need of pitching. Unfortunately for Colorado, the Rockies won't have one of their best pitching options in German Marquez to start the season.
However, Marquez has been cleared to throw bullpen sessions and will do so in the coming week, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. The right-handed is still slated to return after the All-Star break.
Marquez made just four starts in 2023 before undergoing Tommy John Surgery. He held a 2-2 record with a 4.50 ERA and a 17/3 K/BB ratio. Despite his elbow injury, the Rockies still decided to award Marquez with a two-year, $20 million extension.
The righty has not only spent his entire eight-year MLB career in Colorado. But Marquez was an All-Star in 2021, recording a 12-11 record with a 4.40 ERA and a 176/64 K/BB ratio. Over his eight years and 176 games with the Rockies, Marquez holds a 65-56 record, a 4.41 ERA and 983/306 K/BB ratio.
The Rockies ended the 2023 campaign right in the middle of MLB at 15th with an overall ERA of 4.40. If they want to climb back into NL West contention, Colorado will need to improve on that number and add some firepower to their rotation.
German Marquez won't be able to provide any throughout the first half of the season as he continues recovery. But with him already able to throw bullpen sessions, Colorado has to be pleased with the progress. While a playoff run seems far off, the Rockies will hope getting Marquez back halfway through the year adds a spark on the mound.