The Colorado Rockies will look to play the role of spoiler when they match up against the Philadelphia Phillies. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Rockies-Phillies prediction and pick will be made.
Entering play, the Rockies have played flat out ugly to begin the 2024 season, but at least they are living up to their preseason expectations. A year ago, it was Colorado that lost at least 100 games for the first time in franchise history.
The Rockies are doing everything in their power not to reach that mark yet again for the second consecutive summer. Unfortunately, the Colorado has gone down in defeat four out of their last five games. Can they reverse their losing ways in hostile territory?
Meanwhile, the Phillies have the opposite expectations as the Rockies do for the 2024 campaign. Left with a sour taste in their mouths after falling short of making it back to the World Series in a game-seven defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks, there is no question that the Phillies are more than motivated to get back to glory.
So far, the ‘Phils are a dead-even 8-8 on the young season. On the bump will be Ranger Suarez who happens to be off to a phenomenal start. At the moment, the savvy left-hander is a perfect 2-0 with a glamorous 2.65 ERA in three starts.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rockies-Phillies Odds
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+100)
Moneyline: +205
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -250
Over: 8.5 (-110)
Under: 8.5 (-110)
How to Watch Rockies vs. Phillies
Time: 6:40 ET/3:40 PT
TV: MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win
Although their backs are up against the wall in this showdown on the east coast, the game of baseball always provides either side with an opportunity at a victory.
Indeed, Colorado will have to rely on starting southpaw Austin Gomber to take care of business in the second contest of this series. Thus far, he has yet to record a win or loss on the year but does happen to be coming off back-to-back outings in which he surrendered two runs or fewer.
Clearly, it will be up to their main fixture of the blockbuster Nolan Arenado trade to lead the club to a spread-covering victory. As underdogs, the Rockies margin of error will be extremely slim. Without a doubt, they will need to play mistake-free baseball and avoid shooting themselves in foot if they are going to send the Phillies home fans in a gloomy mood.
Luckily, one individual that has been up to the task during the month of April has been third-baseman Ryan McMahon. Up to this point, the gold-glover at the hot corner is belting a red-hot .373 batting average which is the sixth-best mark in all of baseball. Look for McMahon to have a monster game at the plate if the Rockies are going to prevail.
Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win
On paper, the Phillies will have the chance to exploit plenty of favorable matchups for themselves heading into first pitch, but none greater than beating up on a Rockies pitching staff that ranks dead-last in seemingly almost every pitching category among MLB teams. Surely, Philly will be presented with plenty of scoring opportunities, and it may be up to them to come through in these critical moments to ultimately come out on top.
In addition to the bats needing to be clutch, it always helps when your starting hurler is in the midst of a hot streak. Not needing an introduction whatsoever, Mr. Ranger Suarez is a bad, bad, man to say the least. Obviously, it is still extremely early in the season with more than five months to until the postseason arrives in October, but he off to a near flawless beginning to his campaign.
Not only does Colorado struggle when stepping onto the pitching rubber, but their bats tend to be inconsistent as they hop into the batter's box. Ranking near the middle of the pack in run production among its Major League peers, it will be absolutely vital for the Phillies to keep the Rockies bats ice-cold especially in the early frames of the ballgame.
As long as Philadelphia doesn't spend too much time playing with their food and pounces on a lesser Colorado team early and often, then they should be able to take care of business.
Final Rockies-Phillies Prediction & Pick
Don't overthink this one. Barring a pretty considerable upset by Colorado, Philadelphia is simply the better team and deserves your money's attention.
Final Rockies-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-120)