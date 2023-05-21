The Colorado Rockies (19-27) are on the road trying to avoid being swept by the Texas Rangers (28-17) Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give you a Rockies-Rangers prediction and pick while also letting you know how to watch the game.

The Rockies best hitter this series is Ryan McMahon. He is 4-7 with a double and a run scored in two games. Charlie Blackmon has three hits in nine at-bats with two of those hits being doubles. The Rockies as a team are not hitting bad in the two games played against the Rangers. They have an average of .288, but they can not seem to push across many runs. On the mound is where the Rockies lost the two games. Kyle Freeland and Karl Kaufmann combined for 6 1/3 innings pitched, 16 hits and nine earned runs. If the Rockies want to avoid a sweep, they will need a better outing from their starter on Sunday.

The Rangers are hitting the ball very well in this series. They have a batting average of .357 and they have only struck out nine times in the two games. Ezequiel Duran is 5-6 with a home run in two games played for Texas, Corey Seager is 4-8 with three extra base hits and Adolis Garcia has added a home run to his season total. The two starting pitchers have given up just three earned runs in 12 combined innings pitched for Texas. As a team, the Rangers have thrown 18 innings and walked only three.

Connor Seabold and Andrew Heaney will be the starting pitchers for Sunday’s game at Globe Life Field.

Here are the Rockies-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Rangers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+104)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (-125)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Rangers

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 2:35 PM ET/11:35 AM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Colorado needs to score runs to win this game. Their pitching has been subpar, so the hitters need to step it up. The Rockies are 11th in batting average and they are actually hitting the ball well in this series. They just need to find a way to push across some runs. They are top half of the MLB in runs scored, so scoring is not something that is hard to come by for them. If the Rockies can find a way to get to Heaney and score some runs, they will keep this one close.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Rangers are hitting the ball very well in these two games. Do not expect that to change on Sunday. Seabold has allowed 36 hits through 28 innings pitched and has a WHIP of 1.61. He will allow hitters to get on base, and the Rangers will drive those runners in. As a team, Texas is batting .337 with runners in scoring position. There should be plenty of opportunities for the Rangers to hit with a man on second or third, so Texas should be able to put up six or seven runs again in this one. The Rangers have been hitting well all season, too. They are second in batting average, third in OPS and second in total runs scored. The Rangers should have no problem scoring runs against the Rockies Sunday afternoon.

Heaney has been pitching very well this season. He has allowed just 32 hits in 42 innings and he has racked up 47 strike outs. If you take out his first start of the season, Heaney has given up 25 hits in 39 1/3 innings with 45 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.43. He has the ability to have a big game and do not be surprised if he does so in this one.

Final Rockies-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Do not overthink this one. The Rangers are the better team here and they should easily win this game by two or more runs.

Final Rockies-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (-125), Over 9 (-120)