It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies-Angels.

These two teams are playing out the string. There are a lot of wild card contenders in each league, but these two teams aren't among them. They have been buried in the standings the whole season. Both teams did not get off to good starts and could not really gain traction. The Rockies had an absolutely horrendous month of April in which they trailed at one point in more than 20 consecutive games. The Angels were hammered by the injury to superstar Mike Trout, on top of the offseason loss of Shohei Ohtani to the crosstown Dodgers. Both teams are trying to develop players and make strides with an eye on 2025. The Angels made headlines just before the MLB trade deadline by sending closer Carlos Estevez to the Philadelphia Phillies for young prospects. The Angels did what any team in their position should be doing. They're building for the future and getting a good return on a sale of a high-value player in what is widely regarded as a seller's market before the deadline.

Rockies-Angels Projected Starters

Cal Quantrill vs. Griffin Canning

Cal Quantrill (7-7) has a 4.09 ERA. When you remember that Cal Quantrill is pitching half of his games at Coors Field, an ERA of just over four runs is pretty good when adjusted for ballpark factors. If he pitched in Seattle or another pitcher-friendly park for his home games, imagine how much lower his ERA would be. Quantrill was really sharp in the first few months of the season. In the past month he has had a few rougher outings, but overall, he still is giving the Rockies a good performance most of the times he takes the hill. The Colorado organization has to be pleased with what it has seen from Quantrill. Keep in mind that the Rockies have not had a good year at the plate. On past Colorado teams which mashed the baseball a lot more than the 2024 version, Quantrill might be 10-4 in 14 decisions instead of 7-7.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 24 versus the Boston Red Sox: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 57 1/3 IP, 55 H, 27 R, 8 HR, 19 BB, 46 K

Griffin Canning (3-10) has a 5.04 ERA. There isn't a whole lot to say about a pitcher when his ERA is at five runs. Canning, like the Angels, has labored through a very difficult season. Credit him for continuing to compete, though: He contained the Seattle Mariners in his last outing and pitched out of trouble a few times. He will always need to do that since he allows so many baserunners and gives up roughly one hit per inning on average.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 24 versus the Seattle Mariners: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 60 IP, 63 H, 32 R, 9 HR, 26 BB, 40 K

Here are the Rockies-Angels MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Angels Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +108

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Rockies vs Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Rockies) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Griffin Canning is a subpar pitcher for the Angels. Cal Quantrill is much better for Colorado. It's that simple.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Halos came back from a six-run deficit on Sunday to beat the Oakland A's. That should give them healthy momentum heading into this game, propelling them to a good hitting performance and a cover of the spread.

Final Rockies-Angels Prediction & Pick

Quantrill is clearly better than Canning. That's enough for us to recommend the Rockies on the moneyline with a plus-price against a five-run ERA pitcher for the Halos.

Final Rockies-Angels Prediction & Pick: Rockies moneyline